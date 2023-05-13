Former champion wants to "badly" beat newly drafted WWE team

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable (one-half of Alpha Academy) called out the newly drafted NXT team Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

During the 2023 Draft, WWE featured several promising NXT additions to the main roster. This week on SmackDown, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson appeared in a backstage segment. They weren't in a match, but it seems they already had a rivalry.

Earlier on the blue brand, Sheamus did not emerge victorious against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. Pretty Deadly then put spice in their sores by making jokes about the Brawling Brutes faction backstage.

Finally, The Celtic Warrior had to intervene to keep Butch and Ridge Holland from grabbing the NXT newbies. However, Brutes aren't the only one, as Alpha Academy member Chad Gable wants to hit Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

After SmackDown's backstage segment, the former RAW Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to talk about the former NXT stars:

"I want to beat up Pretty Deadly pretty badly. #SmackDown," Gable wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Chad Gable @WWEGable



#SmackDown I want to beat up Pretty Deadly pretty badly. I want to beat up Pretty Deadly pretty badly. #SmackDown

It remains to be seen if an Alpha Academy member can get his hands on the Pretty Deadly duo on WWE's main roster.

What did you think of Chad Gable's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes