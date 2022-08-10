"There's something we can do" - Former champion wants to face The Undertaker if he comes out of retirement

Former United States Champion Damian Priest has expressed his desire to face The Undertaker if the latter potentially returns to the ring.

The Deadman has been one of the most iconic and recognizable WWE Superstars over the past three decades. After a decorated career, he announced his retirement from active competition on Undertaker: The Last Ride series in 2020. He wrestled his final match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 the same year.

The Undertaker is a dream opponent for many modern-day wrestlers, and Damian Priest is one of those superstars. Speaking with Give Me Sport, Priest discussed potentially locking horns with the Hall of Famer.

"100% like every time I'm like, 'Never Say Never,' I'm like, well, I'm not going to (...) I can't because I'm going to believe that there's something we can do, you know (...) Yeah, that's the guy [The Undertaker] for me." (From 3:46 to 4:01)

Priest has mentioned The Phenom as his inspiration on several occasions. It will be interesting to see if the Judgment Day member actually comes face-to-face with the veteran in the future.

WWE announces The Undertaker's next show for Wales

The Deadman has hung up his wrestling boots ever since his iconic Boneyard Match against The Phenomenal One. After retiring, Taker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by close friend and former chairman Vince McMahon before WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

Last month, The Phenom hosted a show before SummerSlam, seemingly well-received by the fans in attendance. WWE has now announced the return of the "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" in Cardiff before the Clash at the Castle event.

Here is a statement provided by the promotion regarding the show:

“UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature The Phenom in an intimate setting, sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance.”

Undertaker @undertaker Thank you to everyone who attended last night’s show in Nashville, TN. Great to be a part of #SummerSlam weekend! ⚱️ Thank you to everyone who attended last night’s show in Nashville, TN. Great to be a part of #SummerSlam weekend! ⚱️ https://t.co/Zsegrws91g

Tickets for the event will be available from August 12 on the dedicated website. Meanwhile, fans in the UK would also be hoping to see The Undertaker potentially appear live during the premium live event on September 3.

Do you think The Deadman will return for another match? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Give Me Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh