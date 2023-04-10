Former champion wants to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Former WCW Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell has revealed that his long-term goal was to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

While Bagwell's WWE career might not have panned out the way he would have liked, as he worked just a few months for the company in 2001, he was immensely successful in WCW. During his ten-year tenure with the promotion from 1991 to 2001, Buff Bagwell became a five-time WCW Tag Team Champion. He also became a member of the New World Order.

While his post-WWE career has seen him wrestle mostly in the indie scene, Bagwell aims to become a part of the Hall of Fame. Speaking to Mac Davis of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Buff Bagwell said his goal is to be inducted into the Hall of Famer was "logical" and "attainable."

The 53-year-old added that he also wanted to show people that he still has plenty left in the tank by competing again inside the squared circle.

"My long-term goal is, of course, to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. I think it's a logical, reachable, attainable goal but a very hard goal but still very attainable. But I really want to work again, man. I want to get back in the ring and show people I can still do the Buff Bagwell strut and execute the Blockbuster from the second rope. I want to be Buff Bagwell in the ring," said Buff Bagwell. [1:46 - 2:10]

Who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023?

Speaking of the WWE Hall of Fame, its latest edition went down on March 31, where several legends were honored for their contributions to the business. Rey Mysterio was inducted into the Hall of Fame by his friend Konnan, who appeared on the promotion's programming for the first time in more than two decades.

Apart from him, Ric Flair inducted The Great Muta, who, though he might have never wrestled for the company, is one of the most influential wrestlers of all time. Furthermore, Stacy Keibler was also inducted by Mick Foley and Torrie Wilson.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Stacy Keibler and Rey Mysterio backstage at the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Stacy Keibler and Rey Mysterio backstage at the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame ⭐ https://t.co/TFq8mi2foB

The late Andy Kaufman was inducted into the Celebrity wing by his former rival Jerry 'The King' Lawler, who couldn't appear at the event in person. The late actor-comedian's family was present at the show to accept the honor.

Former referee and backstage personnel, the late Tim White, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Warrior Award.

