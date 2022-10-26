Retired WWE star turned commentator Wade Barrett was recently questioned if Triple H and the company management had asked him to wrestle again.

Barrett has not wrestled in any official matches since May 2016 WWE, and since then, the Englishman has chosen to stay away from in-ring action to focus on the media side of the business. However, at 42 years old and still, in great shape, his fans are hopeful that he may return to the ring again someday.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion was asked if Triple or WWE management had spoken to him about making a return.

"Yeah nothing at all, I was quite adamant when I came back and signed my original deal that I didn’t wanna be taking bumps, I didn’t wanna be doing anything other than the commentary. I think if I pulled somebody aside and said to Triple H or Shawn Michaels ‘Hey I would be interested in doing that’, I think they would be receptive to hearing me out but it’s not something I’ve done, It’s not something they’ve approached me with, I’m quite happy with that for now anyway." From 20:34 to 20:56

Wade Barrett has been in and out of WWE for over 10 years now, and his biggest and most successful run in the company came in 2010 when he and a group of renegade stars ran roughshod over the company as The Nexus.

Triple H reacts to Wade Barrett re-signing with WWE

In 2020, the former leader of The Nexus returned to the company as a ringside commentator for WWE's third brand NXT, whilst it was a role he was not known for, fans gravitated towards his rough and rugged style of announcing.

Barrett's skills as a commentator did not go unnoticed as this past August he signed a new deal with WWE, leading to Triple H congratulating him on social media after he chose to stay with the company.

"Proud to have @StuBennett on our broadcasting team and looking forward to many more years of working together! #WWENXT,"

Triple H decided to reward the former King of the Ring for all his hard work, making him the new color commentator on Friday Night SmackDown.

