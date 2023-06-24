Former champion wins first match in 106 days on WWE SmackDown; assaulted by titleholder

WWE SmackDown saw the return to the ring of a top name this week. The star has not wrestled since WrestleMania. Charlotte Flair made her in-ring return this week, ahead of her title match against Asuka at Money in the Bank, and won her first match on WWE TV in over 106 days.

Charlotte had last wrestled when she lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Her last televised win before that was on March 10, where she defeated Shotzi via submission on SmackDown. Since then, she wrestled and won on house shows, but those are ordinarily not counted on record unless there are special circumstances. That made this win a full 106 days since her last.

This week, Charlotte Flair wrestled Lacey Evans on SmackDown. The two stars are pretty familiar with one another, having had a minor feud previously when Evans paired herself with Ric Flair.

Charlotte dominated her match against Evans this week, ending it when she hit her opponent with a Big Boot. After that, she was locked in Figure Eight to end the match as her opponent was forced to tap out.

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX Charlotte gets the win, but the WWE Women's Champion @WWEAsuka doesn't let her bask in the victory ahead of their championship match next week on #SmackDown Charlotte gets the win, but the WWE Women's Champion @WWEAsuka doesn't let her bask in the victory ahead of their championship match next week on #SmackDown https://t.co/vHdQ0HR7wr

Her next match is expected to be directly against Asuka for the WWE Women's Title. She was reminded of that when the champion attacked her after the match, before celebrating.

