Former champion wrestles first match on WWE show in 9 months; 'returns' home

A former champion recently wrestled her first match in nine months on a WWE show in Texas. The name in question is former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Perez returned to her hometown, Texas, to team up with Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match against Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. She had previously wrestled in her hometown during the NXT Great American Bash on July 30, 2023.

However, this marked Roxanne's first main roster match in Texas in over nine months since her participation in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28, 2023, which was her first-ever main roster bout in her hometown. This was also Raquel's first match in her hometown since May 1, 2023.

Both stars put on a great show and clinched the win over Dawn and Fyre. WWE took to their social media to post a snippet from the match where Raquel Rodriguez can be seen picking up Roxanne Perez on her shoulders.

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez faced Bayley as well during the house show

Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Bayley as well during the WWE House Show in Texas and took to her Instagram after winning the bout.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion wrote that she was speechless after an incredible show in her hometown and thanked the supporters who came out to witness her bout.

"Still at a loss for words for the incredible show at the @bertogdenarena last night! Being home in the valley for the first time in a few years really brought me back to my roots and filled my heart with so much pride. I’m humbled to represent the 956. I’m grateful so many of you came out to support me and continue to. I’m blessed to be able to do what I do and I thank my God for allowing me to be in this position. I love yall, mi gente, mi raza, MI FAMILIA," Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez is all set to go in a Fatal five-way match for the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark at Crown Jewel. Let's see what WWE has in store for her.

