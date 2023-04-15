Former champions comment on racist remark made by WWE fan

WWE fans often express how they feel about superstars they don't like. We've seen it work in the favor of matches in the past, but sometimes it just rubs a wrestler the wrong way. One such instance came at an NXT show back in 2019, and Iyo Sky was on the receiving end of it.

The Japanese star was called out by a fan shouting, "Go back to China!" which she did not take lightly. After reminding them that she is "Japanese, b**ch," Sky continued performing.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently reflected on this moment with Ring The Belle while appearing alongside Dakota Kai. Her tag partner first commented on the incident when it was brought up:

“Oh! Remember? NXT? That guy was being an a*****e anyways. What are you doing? Get out of there. She was right to put you in your place bro,” Dakota Kai said.

Iyo Sky further added:

“Oh yeah, I remember that, yeah. We can’t judge anything like race, you know? Race, yeah.” [3:10-3:28]

Is Damage CTRL going to split in the coming weeks on WWE TV?

Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai made their first on-screen appearances together at SummerSlam 2022. After feuding with Bianca Belair for the remainder of the year, the trio moved on to a program with Becky Lynch on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Despite Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai winning tag titles multiple times and being on the tag team scene throughout the course of the last few months, Becky Lynch and Lita walked into The Show of Shows as champions after they managed to defeat Damage CTRL on the February 27, 2023 edition of WWE RAW.

Following yet another devastating loss on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, it seems Damage CTRL will be splitting up soon. The trio showed cracks during a backstage segment last week on the red brand.

It remains to be seen how WWE will play out this storyline, with Bayley being the veteran of the group, while Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are the young stars of the future.

What are your thoughts on Damage CTRL potentially splitting up? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes