Former champions debut on SmackDown; get a massive victory over Los Garza

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom debuted as a team on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. They collided with Angel and Berto of Los Garza.
Frazer wiped out the heels with a suicide dive, and Axiom took them out on the outside with a moonsault off the top rope. Angel hit Axiom with a chop near the announce table and nailed the latter with a running kick. He then tagged in Berto, and they double-teamed the Spaniard. Berto hit the latter with a backbreaker, and they performed a double-team gory special.
Axiom kicked Angel and tagged in Nathan Frazer, who took down Berto with a missile dropkick. Frazer hit Berto with a standing shooting star before the latter tagged in his partner Angel. Nathan went for a springboard moonsault in the ring but got hit with a kick.
Los Garza dropped Frazer on the mat with a super Empty White, and Berto hit a splash. He went for the cover, but Axiom broke the pin. Axiom then planted Angel with a Spanish Fly, and Frazer hit the latter with a Phoenix Splash to win the match for his team. Fraxiom won their debut match on WWE SmackDown.