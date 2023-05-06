Create

Former champions defeat Gunther's faction in less than 5 minutes on WWE SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Tonight on WWE SmackDown, former RAW tag team champions The Street Profits got the better of Gunther's Imperium members Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in just five minutes.

The Street Profits were a part of the red brand, and recently, during the 2023 WWE Draft, they jump-shifted to the blue brand. Following the draft, even Gunther, Kraiser, and Vinci made their way onto Monday Night RAW.

However, on the latest episode of SmackDown, the former RAW tag team champions were scheduled to take on the Imperium faction. The Intercontinental Champion's allies ended up losing the match.

In the match's early stages, Imperium lads dominated one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford. But that didn't last long because Ford finally got a moment by dropping Kaiser with a back suplex.

Later, Angelo Dawkins tagged in and lit up with some big shots on both members of Imperium. After the Anointment (pop-up spine buster), Dawkins tagged Ford to make a surprisingly quick finish with the Heaven.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Street Profits on the blue brand and how Gunther would react to the losing effort of Imperium members.

What did you think of The Street Profits vs. Imperium on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

