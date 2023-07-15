Former champions defeat Sheamus and his ally followed by a controversial ending on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland suffered an upset at the hands of former NXT Tag Team Champions after a controversial ending.

The Brawling Brutes members took on the team of Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince). The former WWE Champion and Prince started things off as the latter rolled out of the ring before Sheamus could get his hands on him.

The Celtic Warrior was all over Kit Wilson as he laid into his opponent with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran, and the other half of the Pretty Deadly got chopped.

After a commercial break, former tag team champions took control of the Brawling Brutes members. The duo took turns and worked on the former world champion.

The match's closing moments saw Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick to Wilson. Meanwhile, the other half of the Pretty Deadly took off the top turnbuckle under pressure before Holland charged at him and got sidestepped into the exposed turnbuckle.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion took advantage and covered Ridge Holland for the win, as Brawling Brutes members were furious on television. Only time will tell how The Celtic Warrior will return from this awful upset on Friday Night SmackDown.

