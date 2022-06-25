Former champions return after three months and turn heel by attacking The New Day and Shanky

The latest episode of SmackDown saw the return of The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), who attacked The New Day and Shanky to turn heel.

The duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have come out of their feud against Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. The former tag team champions also recently teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on The Brawling Brutes.

The New Day was in the ring with Jinder Mahal and Shanky on the latest edition of the blue brand. Mahal wasn't a fan of the dancing that was going on and walked out on his partner. The Skyscraping Shanky would then dance with The New Day, but they were attacked by The Viking Raiders from behind.

This is The Viking Raiders' first SmackDown appearance (as a team) in three months as they turned heel to take out The New Day.

It was a well-done segment that was made with the objective of getting The Viking Raiders back in the mix. They could soon be contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, but that will only happen once The Usos vs. The Street Profits is over.

In a promo later on SmackDown, The Viking Raiders said that nobody was safe. It remains to be seen how the duo will embrace their new persona and how they will be booked in the near future.

