Former champions suffer defeat for the first time in 3 months on WWE SmackDown

The LWO duo of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar defeated the Street Profits during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

During last week's episode, the Street Profits defeated LWO's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. After the match, the Profits and Bobby Lashley attacked the entire LWO, including Mysterio and Escobar. The tag team match was later made official for this week's SmackDown.

In the night's opening bout, there was back-and-forth action as both teams looked to gain an advantage early on. During the match's closing stages, Lashley interfered when the referee wasn't looking.

Expand Tweet

He planted Mysterio with a slam on the ring apron. However, Angelo Dawkins was in disbelief at Lashley's actions and hesitated to take advantage of the situation. Instead, the United States Champion secured the victory after a quick roll-up on Dawkins.

This was the Street Profits' first defeat in almost three months. Lashley was left frustrated after the team's loss. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Tag Team Champions get their act together in the coming weeks.

What did you make of the Street Profits-LWO matchup this week? Let us know in the comments.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star