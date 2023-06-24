Former Champions suffer their first loss in more than three months on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn stepped into a Women's Tag Team Unification match against Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. It was a match that was dominated by the former MMA stars before they picked up the win following a double tap out.

Whilst the news following the match will be all about Liv Morgan's return, Fyre and Dawn lost their lengthy undefeated streak following this match. They lost for the first time on the main roster.

WWE @WWE



and



#SmackDown LIV MORGAN IS BACK!!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE want a rematch for the titles they never lost! Are we going to see @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? LIV MORGAN IS BACK!!! 😱@YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE want a rematch for the titles they never lost! Are we going to see @RondaRousey and @QoSBaszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? #SmackDown https://t.co/IX0Ffp06wM

Before their promotion, the two women dominated NXT and were unpinned since March 10th. They went on to accept a Tag Team Unification match when the challenge was laid down by Baszler and Rousey, thinking that they would be able to test their mettle against the duo.

Instead, Dawn and Fyre put up a good fight, but it was clear that they were going to be pushed aside. Now that Rousey and Baszler are stepping into a feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, it appears that they will not be given any kind of rematch in the near future.

Do you think the right team won this week on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes