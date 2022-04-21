Former Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans tease WWE departure

Have The Grizzled Young Veterans departed WWE?

Last night on WWE NXT 2.0, James Drake and Zack Gibson lost a big tag team contenders match against Legado Del Fantasma. It seemed to be a heartbreaking loss for the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, who spoke in an exclusive digital interview following the show.

James Drake and Zack Gibson said that they were done and we wouldn't be seeing the tag team in NXT 2.0 anymore. Gibson's comments from the interview can be read below:

"Honestly, I'm embarrassed," Zack Gibson said. "How long have we been saying soon now? We left our family and friends during a pandemic to move across the world, become champions, and be the same team that we knew we could be. I'm sorry, I'm done." [Timestamp: 0:12 - 0:45]

Are The Grizzled Young Veterans headed back to NXT UK?

James Drake also thanked WWE in a tweet following the show with a picture of his locker cleared out for the most part. So what's next for the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions?

While there are several directions last night's story can go in, there are a few logical explanations.

James Drake and Zack Gibson are heading back to NXT UK: This tag team found a great deal of their WWE success overseas. Perhaps a return to where they started is what they need to revitalize their careers.

This tag team found a great deal of their WWE success overseas. Perhaps a return to where they started is what they need to revitalize their careers. The Grizzled Young Veterans are headed to the WWE main roster: With there being a distinct lack of tag teams on RAW and SmackDown right now and a title unification on the horizon, the main roster could use an influx of new tag teams right now.

With there being a distinct lack of tag teams on RAW and SmackDown right now and a title unification on the horizon, the main roster could use an influx of new tag teams right now. Drake and Gibson's WWE contracts have expired: While the tag team's contract status is currently unknown, there's always a chance that the tag team's contracts are up, and they chose not to renew their deals.

Whatever the explanation turns out to be, you can believe that we'll most likely have an answer to these questions sooner rather than later.

What do you make of what happened to The Grizzled Young Veterans on NXT 2.0 last night? Do you think they're truly done with WWE? Or are they heading back to NXT UK? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

