Kurt Angle was one of the top stars in WWE during his earlier run with the company, but even at that time, there were WWE Superstars who were looking to establish their dominance. During his match with him on WWE SmackDown, Daniel Puder began to shoot on Kurt Angle and put him in a legitimate hold.

Daniel Puder on what he thinks of his incident with Kurt Angle on WWE SmackDown

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet (h/t Wrestling Inc), Daniel Puder talked about the Kurt Angle incident.

"Here's the thing - people have grudges. It's a reflection of inside. At the end of the day, I don't hate anybody. Did I make an opportunity for what was given? Sure. Did I follow the rules? Yes. Did they say no striking? Yes. You can listen to the ref's interview [Jimmy Korderas], you can listen to Al Snow's interview. If anybody's real enough and authentic, they're going to tell you what really happened. And at the end of the day, I've never had a problem with him per se."

However, Daniel Puder said that he did not have a problem with Kurt Angle, and was even congratulated by him after his WWE Tough Enough win.

I told him it was a wrestling match, not a submission match. And I told him he had my arm locked tightly. I said “Kudos to You, but it wasn’t a submission match, so your arm bar was useless”. I actually liked the kid though. — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 24, 2020

"Besides that, he came up and congratulated me after I won [Tough Enough]. He knows I put in the work; he knows that. Everybody saw, even after I won Tough Enough, I was going out and building the ring. I was doing things to be a part of the organization, and some people maybe didn't like me in the position, but at the end of the day, the people in my life know they can depend on it. And the people that doubt things like that, maybe they don't depend on themselves."

Daniel Puder went on to talk about working with Kurt Angle in WWE, if he was fit enough to wrestle. Puder claimed that he wanted to wrestle with Angle one last time, but did not think the WWE Hall of Famer would agree.

"I would love to have him involved. I'd love to do some stuff with him on a final match. I'd love to be coached by him at the end of the day. I would definitely love to have something like that. Fighting? I don't know if he can get approved in any state with what's going on. I'm drug-free, so that's positive, but I think that I would love to do some wrestling stuff at some point. I don't think he would do it anymore. If he would, I would do it for sure."