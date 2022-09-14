Former Diamond Mine member helps current WWE Superstars to retain their NXT tag team titles in Steel Cage Match

Former Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp helped Pretty Deadly successfully retain their NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers in an exciting match.

AT NXT Worlds Collide on 4 September 2022, Pretty Deadly overcame The Creed Brothers, Gallus, and Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. At the event, Kemp shocked the fans by turning on his Diamond Mine stablemates.

Following the betrayal, it was announced last that Pretty Deadly will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers in a match decided by fans at the one-year anniversary episode of NXT 2.0. The stipulation of the bout was announced as a Steel Cage Match.

The match itself was an exciting way to kick off the anniversary celebration of the developmental brand. It started in a chaotic manner, with both teams engaging in a wild brawl.

Early on in the bout, Prince attempted to climb the steel cage but was stopped by Julius, who pulled him back and tripped him into a Hot Shot. There was even a classic steel cage moment where both teams were fighting at the top of the cage.

The clash looked over after the Creed Brothers hit a modified Doomsday Device on both members of Pretty Deadly. However, Damon Kemp attempted to interfere in the match by climbing into the cage but was thwarted by Julius Creed.

Kemp managed to handcuff Julius Creed to the top of the cage. Despite Brutus' efforts, he could not free his brother from the handcuffs. Brutus fought valiantly till the end, until Pretty Deadly pinned him after hitting Spilt Milk to retain their NXT Tag Team Titles.

It looks like a storyline is brewing between the former Diamond Mine members. It remains to be seen how Julius and Brutus Creed will take to this loss and aim for vengeance on Damon Kemp.

What did you make of Damon Kemp's betrayal on Diamond Mine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

