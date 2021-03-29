WWE backstage reaction to The Undertaker's relationship with Michelle McCool

Former WWE Diva Layla recently opened up on the backstage reaction to Michelle McCool's relationship with The Undertaker.

Former WWE Divas Champion Layla was a guest on the latest edition of Vickie Guerrero’s “Excuse Me” podcast. She opened up on what she witnessed backstage when Michelle McCool started her relationship with The Undertaker.

Layla made it clear that Michelle didn't get preferential treatment just because she was romantically involved with The Undertaker. She added that the backstage reaction to the relationship at the time was indeed negative. She explained that people believed that McCool would get anything she wanted just because she was with The Undertaker.

“Michelle and I got told no many times. It wasn’t like we got what we wanted. It wasn’t like that. I can promise you that. I was there. I’m just going to be really honest about this. Michelle being married to Taker, or his girlfriend I think at the time, eventually, their marriage was a little bit after that, people were like, ‘Oh, she’s going to get whatever she wants.’ I was there to witness it. That was not the case. It had nothing to do with that.

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker eventually were married

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker were married on June 26, 2010 after being together for a while. McCool stayed with WWE for around a year after her wedding with The Undertaker. Her final singles match in WWE was at Extreme Rules 2011 against Layla. McCool lost the bout and this was it for her in regards to a WWE singles career. She did participation in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, as well as a Battle Royal at the all-women Evolution PPV event later that same year.

McCool has opened up on various occasions about her relationship with The Undertaker. She was featured heavily in "The Last Ride," a fantastic documentary series that aired on the WWE Network. The couple has a daughter named Kaia Faith Calaway who was born in 2012. McCool is a two-time WWE Divas Champion and has also won the WWE Women's title on two occasions.