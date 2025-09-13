Former Divas Champion confirms retirement, but would return for WWE Royal Rumble spot

WWE Royal Rumble matches often feature several returning legends. In a recent interview, Jillian Hall expressed an interest in competing in the 30-person contest again.

Hall worked for WWE from 2003 to 2010. In 2021, the former Divas Champion returned as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She formed a brief alliance with Billie Kay before being eliminated by the Aussie.

Speaking on Ring the Belle, Hall confirmed she has retired from in-ring competition. However, she is open to participating in another Royal Rumble.

"I am retired from wrestling," Hall said. "I'm retired retired. Coming out to do this [interview] is a magical miracle. For you, I've come out of retirement. If the Rumble calls, there's a 95 percent chance that I would say yes. The five percent would be like if it was on my daughter's birthday or something."

Hall is best remembered for her singing gimmick. She also had a large mole attached to her face as part of an elaborate story upon her WWE main roster debut.

Jillian Hall almost competed at another WWE Royal Rumble

In 2022, WWE's decision-makers planned to book Jillian Hall in the Women's Royal Rumble for the second year running. However, Molly Holly took her place at the last minute.

Although Hall was disappointed to miss out, she hopes to receive the opportunity again one day.

"I was at the 2022 Rumble. Originally I was in it, and then they moved me to alternate. I think that they put Alicia Fox in. No, they put Molly in. I was sad about it at first, but then I was like, you know, it's fine. You got to be in last year, so maybe another time."

Hall is also known for having the shortest Divas Championship reign ever. She won the title from Mickie James on the October 12, 2009, episode of RAW before losing to Melina.

Please credit Ring the Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

