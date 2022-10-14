"Kevin respected me" - Former ECW Champion on infamous Kevin Nash match in WCW

ECW Legend The Sandman has talked about his infamous match against Kevin Nash on WCW Thunder.

Sandman built his legacy as a hardcore performer in the late 1990s on ECW, becoming an instant cult favorite. This popularity enabled him to take his antics to promotions like WWE and WCW. He had some notorious matches, including a hardcore match with Kevin Nash on an episode of WCW Thunder on April 29th, 1999.

In a recent interview clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, the former ECW Champ was asked about his WCW run. He was then asked about the infamous match against Nash. Sandman noted that Nash told him to come up with the finish, which involved a skirt and a fire extinguisher.

"He's like 'come up with a finish', because he knew I knew. Kevin respected me, he knew I knew what he was doin', and we were doing a little bit of the hardcore stuff. So he's letting me make up the finish, which was we end up sticking the fire extinguisher up Chastity's skirt. Huge, huge pop," he said. (1:59 - 2:24)

The Sandman described working with Kevin Nash

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion then went into detail about what it was like to work with Nash.

He noted that Nash was considerably larger than him, which seemed daunting for the Hardcore Icon. He also said that though he managed to get Nash down to his knees, the big man was still around 5-foot-7.

This guy's already six-foot-eleven, I go to lock up in the ring with him and he's on his toes. I'm like 'dude, you're already a footy taller.' And he goes 'Dude, that's the way we do it here.' And then I got him on the ground. Dude, on his knees he's, like, as tall as my 14-year-old son. You see, he's like 5-foot-7 on his knees," he added. (2:27 - 2:50)

Sandman initially signed a three-year deal with Eric Bischoff and WCW, but lasted only one year due to budget cuts.

What did you think of The Sandman's comments? Do you remember his infamous WCW Thunder match with Kevin Nash? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

