Former ECW star New Jack passes away 

PWInsider reports that former ECW star New Jack passed away on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

New Jack, real name Jerome Young, died in North Carolina, where he had lived for the past few years. News of New Jack's unfortunate passing was revealed to PWInsider by his wife, Jennifer. PWInsider's Mike Johnson also wrote a detailed tribute to New Jack, a wrestler always surrounded by controversy.

IMPACT Wrestling and the legendary Iron Sheik, along with many other members of the wrestling world, reacted to New Jack's passing with the following tweets:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerome "New Jack" Young. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/5Qc0kO1hVx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2021

NEW JACK BUBBA YOU PARTY A TO THE Z AND FOREVER YOU MAKE ME LAUGH. I CANT BELIEVE YOU GONE BUBBA DAMN — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 14, 2021

New Jack's wrestling career was filled with controversy

Image Credit: Dark Side of the Ring

New Jack's wrestling exploits are often overshadowed by his controversial personality, both in and outside the ring.

New Jack made his in-ring debut in 1992 after he was trained and mentored by the late Ray Candy. New Jack got his big break while working under Jim Cornette in Smoky Mountain Wrestling, where he wrestled in a tag team called "The Gangstas" alongside Mustafa Saed.

RIP New Jack



We are grateful to have had the opportunity to tell your story. Our deepest condolences to his friends & family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iirOdvLZNa — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 15, 2021

New Jack attracted a lot of attention for his gimmick, which was inspired by the movie "New Jack City." His edgy interviews and promos made him a recognizable face, and it helped him move up the ladder in the business.

Jack signed with Paul Heyman's Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1995, and the promotion's intense, bloody brand of wrestling meshed well with New Jack's stance toward the business.

New Jack held the ECW Tag Team title on three occasions; however, his stint in ECW was remembered for his wild style. New Jack's outrageous stunts always managed to draw the spotlight, but all the in-ring work eventually took a toll on his body and health.

Plus, New Jack was infamously known in the wrestling community for the nasty blading-related cuts on his forehead. The Mass Transit incident is still talked about to this day.

New Jack's career has received a lot of focus over the years, and it was even covered during an episode of VICE TV's "Dark Side of the Ring."

Beyond all the controversies, New Jack never hesitated to put his body on the line to be the most extreme version of himself and deliver breathtaking performances for the fans.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to New Jack's family and friends.