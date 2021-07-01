Former employee feels Vince McMahon may not have "any kind of say" in WWE after rumored sale

Recent developments in WWE have once again kicked off speculation about the company's possible sale. WWE released an abnormally high number of wrestlers and backstage personnel this year, leading many people to believe that the company is getting ready to put itself up on the market.

The recent In My House podcast episode featured Vince Russo as a guest, and the former WWE head writer spoke about Vince McMahon's future in connection with the rumored takeover of the promotion.

Russo found it hard to digest that a major company would want McMahon to run the show after investing a hefty amount. The ex-WWE employee didn't see a 75-year-old Vince McMahon having any significant input within the company if the rumored sale ends up happening.

Vince Russo, however, explained that the WWE Chairman could stick around to oversee the transition phase. The former WCW writer added that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon could be brought in to take up the mantle.

Russo also expressed his doubts about whether top executives from the television industry would be willing to back Vince McMahon. He continued by highlighting questionable programming decisions made over the past ten years and how they could influence the current WWE Chairman's future.

"I can't believe that if somebody invests that kind of money, they're going to allow a 75-year-old man to have any kind of say," Vince Russo continued, "So now I do believe Vince would assure Triple H has a high position and Stephanie too, like I do believe he will see that through, but I can't believe people in the television industry, with Vince's track record over the last 10 years in programming - I'm not talking about business deals and money I'm talking about television programming - In the last 10 years, he has fallen completely off the map." H/t - In My House Podcast

Will WWE be sold anytime soon?

The simple answer is: no. WWE made record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, which mainly resulted from multiple budget cuts throughout the year.

Nick Khan has altered WWE's business outlook since becoming President and Chief Revenue Officer, and the frequent nature of all recent releases has raised several questions.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

However, a monumental acquisition may not happen anytime soon as WWE reportedly wants to save costs before returning to the road again for its upcoming live event tour.

The promotion released many superstars on higher contracts to balance the books, but fans should not expect massive networks like NBC, Disney, and a few others to pop up right away in this scenario.

What do you think will happen with Vince McMahon in the future after WWE possibly finds a suitable buyer? Will the boss finally step down and let other competent executives take the reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

