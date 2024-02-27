Former employee unhappy with WWE's booking of The Rock and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about The Rock and Roman Reigns not being on major shows ahead of WrestleMania 40.

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania. One of the main events of the show is set to be a battle between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. This year, the stakes are even higher with The Great One joining The Bloodline.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why the WWE was not booking top stars like Rock and Roman on every show heading into WrestleMania.

The former WWE employee mentioned that his success as a writer during the Attitude Era depended on access to the company's biggest stars every week.

"I said it a couple of weeks ago: how can you not have The Rock and Roman and everybody involved in these matches on every single one of these shows? I've never heard of this. There's no way. We can talk about the Attitude Era. If I didn't have access to the main roster and everybody on the main roster every single week, we wouldn't have done those kind of numbers. They send Heyman like Heyman is supposed to replace The Rock and Roman Reigns with three jabroni local students?" [From 2:25 onwards]

The Rock is scheduled to make an appearance on SmackDown this week. The Brahma Bull has seemingly turned his back on the WWE Universe. He recently indicated that he would ensure Cody walks out of WrestleMania without the title.

It will be interesting to see what The People's Champ says to the fans this week on the blue brand.

