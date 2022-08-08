Former faction leader in WWE has praise for Rey Mysterio 

WWE Superstar and former Retribution leader Mustafa Ali recently took to social media to praise Rey Mysterio.

Ali returned to programming after WrestleMania 38 and was quickly inserted into an upper-mid-card feud with Theory. The former Retribution leader was also involved in the latest episode of RAW, where he participated in a Triple Threat Match to determine who would go on to challenge Bobby Lashley for his United States Title.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio recently completed 20 years in WWE, and the promotion has been celebrating his milestone over the past few weeks.

On their official Twitter account, WWE shared a short video in association with Mattel to promote a new Rey Mysterio action figure. The video features legendary performers like John Cena and Natalya talking about how the luchador influenced their careers.

This prompted a response from Mustafa Ali, who quote-tweeted the post with a goat emoji in the caption, implying that Mysterio was the 'Greatest of All Time.'

"da 🐐," Ali wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

What happened to Rey Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam?

At WWE SummerSlam 2022, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son Dominik to take on The Judgment Day team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

The father-son team was able to come out on top in the contest, thanks to the returning Edge. The Rated R Superstar founded The Judgment Day but was kicked out of the group and was subsequently attacked by his former stablemates.

He was then written off TV after the group added Finn Balor to the mix. The duo of Balor and Priest tried to recruit Dominik Mysterio to the faction but failed and ultimately attacked the father-son duo.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rey and Dominik battled The Usos but were once again attacked by The Judgment Day. Edge came out to make the save but accidentally speared Dominik after Rhea Ripley shoved him into the former's path.

It will be interesting to see how Rey Mysterio will react to his son getting speared and whether the three men will ultimately get along.

Do you think the Mysterios and Edge will exact revenge on The Judgment Day? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far