Former friends come to blows backstage on WWE SmackDown

Not all things are good on SmackDown, with two former best friends coming to blows backstage in what seems to be the end of an alliance - which, unfortunately, was a long time coming.

On the Nick Aldis-led WWE SmackDown, a segment featured AJ Styles. He fell short in qualifying for the Elimination Chamber and was confronted by The O.C. members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin about his lack of contact.

As you may know, Styles has distanced himself from The O.C. since returning to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

With his road to WrestleMania unclear, a frustrated AJ shoved Karl Anderson, his former friend, before Luke Gallows had to separate them.

Karl Anderson warned AJ Styles about taking a shot at him again. When the latter left, Luke Gallows told Anderson to calm down and that it was over.

It does seem as though AJ Styles' time with The O.C. is well and truly over.

What is next for AJ Styles? It will be interesting to see how things play out for him on the road to WrestleMania. It seems like there isn't anything planned for him at the grandest stage of them all.

