John Laurinaitis returns to former WWE role

John Laurinaitis has returned to his former position as WWE's Head of Talent Relations, from which he resigned in 2012.

Since then, Laurinaitis has been working as a producer and road agent. Jim Ross was the Head of Talent Relations until 2004, and when he stepped down from the position, Laurinaitis took over. John Laurinaitis was also the RAW General Manager for a while in his on-screen WWE role.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Laurinaitis is back in his old position. While WWE is yet to announce this officially, the change has been made.

The report further stated that the Talent Relations department is being split into Talent Management and Talent Branding. The Talent Branding department will function as an agency representing WWE Superstars.

Through the agency, WWE will look to secure appearances, film and TV roles, and other engagements for its Superstars. The new position will see John Laurinaitis immediately become the General Manager of Talent.

According to another report by PW Insider, WWE staff were told about the appointment this morning. Mark Carano will be reporting to Laurinaitis, who, in turn, will be reporting to Brad Blum, the WWE Executive Vice President of Operations.

John Laurinaitis' history in WWE

John Laurinaitis

John Laurinaitis has been influential in WWE for a long time. Besides his previous role as a producer and road agent, he was one of the more senior officials backstage.

Before his time as an official, Laurinaitis also wrestled with several promotions, including WCW and WWE. He worked under the name Johnny Ace, and his brother was the late Road Warrior Animal. He is also the step-father of The Bella Twins.

His time as the RAW General Manager was received very poorly by the WWE Universe. He was an extremely effective heel authority figure, but it remains to be seen if he will ever return to an on-screen role.