Former Hardcore Champion willing to return after 16 years at the WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble usually features a handful of surprise returns every year. Ahead of the 2023 event, Justin Credible revealed he would be interested in making another cameo appearance in WWE.

Credible is arguably best known for his ECW run between 1997 and 2001. The 49-year-old also had three spells with WWE. His last match for the company took place in August 2006 against CM Punk at an ECW taping.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the eight-time Hardcore Champion spoke about whether he would like to enter a future Royal Rumble:

"Oh, of course," Credible said. "Of course. People hear the Royal Rumble, you think you make a lot of money. They usually pay $2,500 to $5,000. It's good but it's not a ton of money. I would do it just for being in the locker room with the fellas, hanging out, being in front of that wonderful crowd. Of course I would do it, in a heartbeat." [3:25 – 3:48]

Credible was known as Aldo Montoya when he appeared in WWE between 1994 and 1997. During that time, he participated in the 1995 and 1996 Royal Rumble matches.

Confirmed 2023 WWE Royal Rumble entrants

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28. For the sixth year in a row, the event will feature men's and women's 30-person matches.

So far, 11 superstars have been confirmed for the men's match, including Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, Omos, and Seth Rollins. Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, and Santos Escobar will also enter the contest.

Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rhea Ripley are the only superstars announced for the women's bout so far.

