Former Impact Knockouts Champion questions Jeff Hardy's booking

Jeff Hardy competed on Monday Night RAW against young up-and-coming WWE Superstar Austin Theory, who was sent to the red brand in the WWE Draft last week. On that episode of the WWE Draft, Theory attacked Hardy after asking for a selfie, making the latter look like a fool.

That led to a match between Jeff Hardy and Austin Theory this week on Monday Night RAW, where Hardy lost quickly after a 24/7 Championship distraction. The loss prompted two-time Impact Wrestling Knockout's Champion Velvet Sky to comment via Twitter:

"IMHO, Jeff Hardy deserves way more than how he's being used."

Velvet Sky @VelVelHoller IMHO, Jeff Hardy deserves way more than how he’s being used. IMHO, Jeff Hardy deserves way more than how he’s being used.

Jeff Hardy and Velvet Sky are no strangers to one another as they worked together at Impact Wrestling from 2011 until 2016. During his time with Impact Wrestling, Hardy was a three-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Jeff Hardy has had a tough time gaining momentum the past couple of years

Jeff Hardy had a run with the WWE United States Championship in April 2018 when he defeated Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. Ever since then, Hardy has had a difficult time racking up wins.

A couple of months ago, the WWE Universe was sent into a frenzy when Jeff Hardy was featured as one of the Superstars chasing the WWE 24/7 Championship.

After that outrage, Jeff Hardy's momentum started to trend up as he got involved in the feud for the WWE United States Championship with Sheamus and Damien Priest.

Also Read

Even though the WWE Universe was soundly behind Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules, he didn't win the WWE United States Championship match. After his quick defeat to Austin Theory this week on Monday Night RAW, it is clear that Hardy is struggling to get any wins under his belt.

Are you frustrated with Jeff Hardy's current booking? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Prem Deshpande