Former Intercontinental Champion ambushed backstage during WWE SmackDown

A former Intercontinental Champion was on the receiving end of a backstage assault during WWE SmackDown. This came after he accused two current champions of another assault.

On the December 6, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, Street Profits were attacked backstage. As a result, Johnny Gargano volunteered to take their spot in the tag title match later that night, which DIY won controversially. The following week, Pretty Deadly told Street Profits that Los Garza ambushed them backstage. Later, Apollo Crews revealed that it wasn't Los Garza who ambushed Street Profits; it was DIY.

When confronted by DIY, Pretty Deadly showcased their willingness to help them in exchange for a shot at their WWE Tag Team Titles. Tonight on the blue brand, Pretty Deadly tried to get involved in Motor City Machine Guns' match against Los Garza but inadvertently helped them win.

As a result, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were not happy with Pretty Deadly's actions. Ciamp even said he hated people like them and called them a joke before walking away. Gargano tried to smooth things over. Apollo Crews walked in and told Pretty Deadly that their plan had gotten them nowhere. Just then, Gargano attacked him from behind and asked him to keep their name out of his mouth.

It will be interesting to see if Pretty Deadly will continue to try to help DIY in hopes of a title match.

