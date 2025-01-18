  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • Former Intercontinental Champion ambushed backstage during WWE SmackDown

Former Intercontinental Champion ambushed backstage during WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 18, 2025 04:13 GMT
SmackDown arena
This former champion is a former NXT star (source: WWE.com)

A former Intercontinental Champion was on the receiving end of a backstage assault during WWE SmackDown. This came after he accused two current champions of another assault.

On the December 6, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown, Street Profits were attacked backstage. As a result, Johnny Gargano volunteered to take their spot in the tag title match later that night, which DIY won controversially. The following week, Pretty Deadly told Street Profits that Los Garza ambushed them backstage. Later, Apollo Crews revealed that it wasn't Los Garza who ambushed Street Profits; it was DIY.

When confronted by DIY, Pretty Deadly showcased their willingness to help them in exchange for a shot at their WWE Tag Team Titles. Tonight on the blue brand, Pretty Deadly tried to get involved in Motor City Machine Guns' match against Los Garza but inadvertently helped them win.

also-read-trending Trending

As a result, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were not happy with Pretty Deadly's actions. Ciamp even said he hated people like them and called them a joke before walking away. Gargano tried to smooth things over. Apollo Crews walked in and told Pretty Deadly that their plan had gotten them nowhere. Just then, Gargano attacked him from behind and asked him to keep their name out of his mouth.

It will be interesting to see if Pretty Deadly will continue to try to help DIY in hopes of a title match.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी