Former Intercontinental Champion comments on his potential WWE return 

Since being released from WWE in 2016, former Superstar Santino Marella has said he is open to returning at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event for a one-off appearance.

Marella worked for the company from 2005 to 2016 and, despite featuring mainly as a comedy act, his skills as an entertainer made him extremely popular among fans.

During a recent interview on the Ignorance Is Strength podcast, the 49-year-old was asked if he'd be open to returning to Stamford at some point.

"I would like... especially because a couple of years ago, I came back as Santina in 2020. I would like to actually comeback as Santino. I think people would really appreciate that.” [H/T Fightful]

The former Intercontinental Champion recently competed in his first match in nine years after making a surprise appearance at IMPACT Wrestling's recent Pay Per View, Rebellion.

Santino Marella comments on his daughter's WWE journey

Despite him no longer being a part of the company, Marella's daughter Arianna Grace recently signed with WWE, where she has been performing on the developmental brand NXT.

Speaking on The Dave Van Auken Show, Santino said that he has received many compliments from people in the business about his daughter's in-ring skills.

"When I go to AEW or Impact or WWE, everyone is always just commenting on my daughter and how she's doing and that they watch her," Marella said. "There's a lot of focus on her. Everyone's keeping an eye [on her], because everyone knows what she's capable of, so it's good man. It's all about her now." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Since making her in-ring debut in April 2022, the second-generation star's momentum derailed slightly after she injured her knee late last year, requiring her to have surgery.

