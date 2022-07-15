Former Intercontinental Champion deletes tweets about Marty Scurll bookings

Former WWE Interncontinental Champion Santino Marealla has seemingly deleted tweets related to Marty Scurll's bookings in his promotion.

Scurll was renouned on the British Independent Wrestling scene during the mid-2010s, and even had a brief stint hosting the WrestleTalk TV show. He also appeared on well-known British reality TV dating show, Take Me Out.

Marty is more familiar to wrestling fans as one of the contestants on the first season of TNA British Boot Camp, along with Rockstar Spud (Drake Maverick). He also spent time in Ring of Honor and he is a former ROH World Television Champion, as well as a former Bullet Club member.

During the Speaking Out movement that took place in 2020, Scurll was accused of sexual misconduct, ending his time in major TV wrestling and most indie promotions.

However, Battle Arts Professional Wrestling, a promotion run by the former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, was willing to book the British cruiserweight for their show on August 13th 2020. This was met with some backlash, to which Marella, real name Anthony Carelli, tweeted a response: “Everyone deserves a second chance to redeem themselves.” Which he then seemingly deleted, amid even more backlash.

Currently, Scurll is still booked on the August 13th event, which is set to take place from Ontario, Canada.

What are the accusations against Marty Scurll?

Marty Scurll, during the Speaking Out movement of 2020, was accused of sexual assault by a 16 year old.

Though the former ROH star did admit that an encounter with the said teenager did take place, he also stated that it was consentual. Scurll still performs as a professional wrestler, but major promotions have kept their distance since the allegations surfaced.

Other wrestlers who faced accusations were the likes of former IMPACT and Lucha Underground star Joey Ryan, who was recently fired from his job at Disneyland.

It will be interesting to see if Marty Scurll will actually appear for Marella's promotion. You can read more about The Milan Miracle by clicking right here.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far