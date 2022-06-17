"It's a ratings hook" - Former Intercontinental Champion on what to expect from Vince McMahon's upcoming SmackDown appearance

Lance Storm has claimed that he doesn't expect Vince McMahon to say anything about his real-life issues on this week's SmackDown.

A report from the Wall Street Journal recently noted that McMahon has been accused of having an affair with a former WWE employee. Earlier today, it was confirmed that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will step in as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

Amid the ongoing issues, WWE has confirmed that McMahon will be appearing live on SmackDown. In response to their official tweet, Storm suggested the following:

"I don’t expect him to say anything about real life. Maybe wrap up a storyline and be gone. It’s a ratings hook" @LanceStorm

Vince McMahon finally reacted to the allegations made against him

Courtesy of a press release, Vince McMahon has finally broken his silence regarding the investigations into the allegations made against him.

McMahon mentioned that he is fully cooperating with the investigations and will do his best to support the same. The 76-year-old concluded by admitting that he was going to accept the outcome of the investigation, regardless of the eventual decision.

McMahon said:

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,”

Tonight's WWE SmackDown promises to be one of the most historic episodes the blue brand has ever witnessed.

Not only will the WWE Universe get a live appearance from Vince McMahon under such circumstances, but Roman Reigns will also make his return to in-ring action. The Head of the Table is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle.

Reigns will defend his titles for the first time since becoming a double champion at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar.

