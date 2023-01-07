Former Intercontinental Champion qualifies for the 2023 Royal Rumble Match after defeating Top Dolla on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Ricochet beat Hit Row member Top Dolla to qualify for the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match spot.

A few weeks ago, on the blue brand, Top Dolla suffered a nasty botch during a contest against The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma to advance to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match against The Usos.

The High Flyer and other men from the roster poked fun at Dolla for his awful landing. However, when the former Intercontinental Champion took a shot at him, the 32-year-old star retaliated by shoving The One and Only on Twitter.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I love how it was all fun and games on the Top Dolla jokes until Ricochet chimed in I love how it was all fun and games on the Top Dolla jokes until Ricochet chimed in 😂😂https://t.co/CKa3PYi0ic

During tonight's SmackDown, at the start of the match, AJ Francis rushed Ricochet and slammed him across the ring after grabbing him off the top rope.

Dolla attempted a flashy Rock Bottom-style move, but The High Flyer kicked him in the head. Furthermore, Ricochet performed a reverse Sliced Bread move before ascending to the top and landing a Shooting Star Press to secure the victory.

Following the defeat, the Hit Row faction blindsided Ricochet and attacked him viciously until Braun Strowman's music hit, who came to The One and Only's aid.

What did you think of Top Dolla vs. Ricochet match tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes