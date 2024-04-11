Former Intercontinental Champion's daughter tried to stab Cody Rhodes with a plastic knife

Cody Rhodes has finally reached the pinnacle of WWE, where he is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It took a lot of hard work, dedication, and patience to finish his story, not to mention dealing with The Bloodline. But before this incredibly successful second run with the Stamford-based company, Rhodes had his first stint, which was memorable in its own right. Perhaps the most iconic moment of that run was when he won the Intercontinental Championship.

On August 12, 2011, Cody Rhodes began his reign as Intercontinental Champion after defeating Ezekiel Jackson to win the title. It was a huge moment for The American Nightmare, as it was his first singles title in WWE. However, not everyone was happy with his success. Jackson's daughter, in particular, was mightily disappointed to see her father lose.

Fast-forward 13 years, and Jackson still remembers his daughter's reaction to his loss. Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm on the Muscle Memory YouTube channel, the former ECW and Intercontinental Champion revealed how his daughter tried to stab Cody Rhodes with a plastic knife.

"Funny story. Quick story. I don't think I've ever told this. Cody beat me for the title in Sacramento on SmackDown. Backstage at SummerSlam, my daughter, was two or three at the time, tried to stab him with a plastic knife. [She didn't like that? She didn't like Cody winning?]"

Jackson also revealed that Rhodes met his daughter, who is now 15, last September. And, before he could greet her, he decided to check her hands, just to make sure he wasn't going to be "shanked."

"He saw her last September. He looked at her. He was like, 'let me see your hands.' She's 15 now. 'Let me see your hands. Oh, okay. Good. I can give you a hug now. You're not going to shank me,'" said Jackson. [From 30:37 to 31:10]

Check out the video below:

It certainly is a wholesome story that shows the human side of pro wrestling. Moreover, it also shines a light on Rhodes, who is undoubtedly the perfect babyface.

Cody Rhodes still needs to be wary of The Final Boss, The Rock

Cody Rhodes is just days into his reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he already has to be wary. Despite putting an end to Roman Reigns' tyrannical reign at the top, he now has to worry about his cousin. The Final Boss, The Rock, has expressed interest in taking the title off The American Nightmare's hands.

On Monday Night RAW this week, The Rock came out to congratulate Rhodes for defeating The Bloodline. After giving Cody his flowers, he also announced that he would be going away for a while. However, he made it clear that once he returns, he will have his eye on the Undisputed Title. Why? Because their story has only begun.

Interesting times are ahead for The American Nightmare. Apart from The Great One, there will be plenty of other superstars who will want to have a crack at him. This is the price he has to pay as the champion.

