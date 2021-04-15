Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion responds to Jon Moxley's challenge

Yuji Nagata has responded to Jon Moxley's challenge to a match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. New Japan Pro Wrestling released a promo video featuring the veteran superstar, who seemed pleased by the fact that Moxley recognized Nagata as one of the toughest challengers around.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion went on to put Jon Moxley on notice by calling him a snot-nosed punk. Nagata made the statement after Moxley told the former to bring his "six-shooter" if they ever crossed paths.

Nagata further added that there is no need for cheap props in the ring. He concluded his statement by saying that if Moxley didn't already know about that, he should consider going back to square one.

Here is Yuji Nagata's response to Jon Moxley:

Jon Moxley has held the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship for quite some time now. The reigning champion won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 14 by beating his fellow All-Elite Wrestling colleague, Lance Archer, in a brutal Texas Deathmatch.

With Nagata now having accepted Moxley's challenge, it remains to be seen if the former will appear on AEW Dynamite or if Moxley will head to NJPW Strong for the initiation of their feud.

Jon Moxley could very well be regarded as the best IWGP US Heavyweight Champion of all time

KENTA and Jon Moxley

Having won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Jon Moxley has successfully defended his belt against the likes of Juice Robinson and Minoru Suzuki over in Japan.

In recent months, NJPW's working relationship with AEW allowed Moxley's latest title challenger, KENTA, to make a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite through the "Forbidden Door."

After Jon Moxley attacked KENTA on an episode of NJPW Strong, the latter hit back at the reigning US Champion. Alongside Kenny Omega, KENTA even secured a huge tag team win over Moxley and Archer.

Moxley and KENTA's feud concluded when the former successfully defended the IWGP US Championship against the Bullet Club star in one of the best matches in NJPW Strong history.