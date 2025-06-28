Former Judgment Day member has a bold message for Rhea Ripley after she wins an insane Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions

Former Judgment Day member Damian Priest has reacted to Rhea Ripley winning her Street Fight match at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez despite being outnumbered after Roxanne Perez's ambush. The Eradicator single-handedly dealt with Rodriguez and Perez before hitting a huge Riptide from the top of a table to win the Street Fight.

On X, Priest complimented Rhea Ripley's Street Fight win against Rodriguez and then claimed that the former Women's World Champion is "unstoppable."

"That ruled! @RheaRipley_WWE is unstoppable. #TT #Mami #WWENOC," he wrote.

Priest and Ripley were members of The Judgment Day and were brought into the faction by former WWE Superstar Edge. They left the group at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

At the show, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley, helping Liv Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship. This confirmed Ripley's exit from the faction. Later the same night, Finn Balor cost Priest the World Heavyweight Championship by helping Gunther become the champion.

Since leaving The Judgment Day, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have briefly feuded with the faction. The Terror Twins even defeated Mysterio and Morgan in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin 2025. By the looks of it, Ripley's feud with The Judgment Day is far from over, though.

