Former manager attacks Triple H for "most boring-est" announcement; claims crowd went flat after his promo

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell felt Triple H's promo last week announcing the WWE Draft failed to live up to the hype of the fans.

Last week on SmackDown, The Game announced that the company would be shuffling things with the return of the WWE Draft. He mentioned that everyone was eligible for the draft, and it would impact things in the company in a big way.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran spoke about Hunter announcing the Draft on the blue brand. Mantell mentioned that the announcement was a big letdown for fans after Triple H got them all excited during the promo.

"He comes out there and he talks about one of the most boring-est things they can do, really is the draft. I don't know how they're gonna juice this thing up because a draft does not interest me at all. I don't even know, I never understood it anyway," Mantell said.

The wrestling veteran continued and said he thought The Game was going to talk about the sale of the company and give more updates about it, but he only spoke about the draft.

"I thought he was gonna talk about the sale of the company to Endeavor. He was gonna say what they were gonna do, or who was gonna be in what position or whatever. But no, he just talked about the draft. Talk about a letdown. That crowd just went flat." [From 0:31 - 1:25]

You can watch the full video here:

Triple H promised the draft would "change the game" in WWE

During last week's announcement, Triple H informed the WWE Universe that the draft would be a game-changer for the company. He mentioned that this would be the biggest-ever draft involving every roster member on both brands.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that the draft will commence on the April 28 edition of the blue brand. The shuffle will continue next week as well on the May 1 episode of RAW.

These two nights, fans will witness top stars moving from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa. A few NXT stars could also make the cut to the main roster.

Did you feel Triple H's draft announcement was underwhelming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

