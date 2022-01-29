"We still don’t know what the beef is" - Former manager criticizes Sonya Deville and Naomi's feud (Exclusive)

Former wrestling manager Kenny Bolin recently spoke about the highly awaited Sonya Deville vs. Naomi match from the most recent episode of SmackDown.

Naomi and Deville have been feuding with one another for a few months, as the latter has often misused her authority powers against the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Smack Talk, Bolin stated that he saw their feud begin five months ago and couldn’t believe that it had dragged on for so long.

“Five months ago I saw this thing start, and tonight I was like, 'what?' They’ve been dragging it for 151 days, but we still don’t know what the beef is. I hope someone's sitting back in the writing room going, 'I guess we're gonna have to explain this eventually,'" said Bolin. (40:53-41:15)

Bolin added that he has always been a fan of Naomi and she will never disappoint the WWE Universe with any of her matches.

"I love Naomi, Naomi is never going to disappoint you.” (43:03-43:06)

Bolin also gave his take on Sonya Deville's return to the squared circle. He specifically highlighted the anxiety of performing in front of the WWE Universe after a lengthy absence from in-ring action.

The former manager said he can only imagine what Deville went through during the match.

“Well just imagine, you’ve been in the business and you know you haven’t been in the ring in two years. And you’re going in front of the people, 15,000 or 20,000, you’re amped up and that drains you, man, even as a manager. And I can only imagine what it’s like to wrestle and have that anxiety going through you and the rush of being back after two years. You could see after the match, how blown up she was. She was wiped out,” said Bolin. (43:28-44:07)

Naomi had already warned Sonya Deville ahead of their recent one-on-one match

A week ago, Naomi took to Twitter to post the match graphic of herself and Sonya Deville, as she marked an ‘X’ over the latter’s image. This week on SmackDown, she finally defeated her arch-nemesis.

The pair had a decent back-and-forth match as Naomi eventually hit the Rear View. In the bout's closing stages, the former SmackDown Women's Champion executed a split-legged moonsault for the three-count.

Naomi will now enter the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble in hopes of winning the contest and earning a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 38.

