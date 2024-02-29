Former manager lashes out at WWE for not booking The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently took issue with The Bloodline not being booked for the Elimination Chamber.

WWE concluded an immensely successful weekend in Perth, Australia, last week. The company put on an Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event for the fans and sold out the Optus Stadium with 52,000 strong.

This week on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that it was weird that The Bloodline was not on the show. He detailed that WWE showed The Bloodline video package during the show, but later, the fans realized that none of the stable members were in Australia for the event.

He found it abrupt that the vignette then transitioned into The Grayson Waller Effect, where Cody Rhodes called out the faction, but there was no one to respond.

"They had a package of The Bloodline saga with the up-to-date business with the Rock and what Cody's been involved in. Do you think it was after this segment that people realized that The Bloodline is not even in the fu*king building?" [From 0:02 - 0:20]

Jim Cornette felt WWE poorly booked The Grayson Waller Show

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette felt that the talk show segment in the middle of the event felt very flat. He claimed that the ending, where Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins blasted Austin Theory with their moves, did not seem to excite the fans.

"Cody and Seth just beat up Theory and give him their moves. Waller stood back and let them do it. He shouldn't have spoke up I guess. That was the end of it. In 20 fu*king minutes. I mean, I've seen people have conversations on airplanes that was more exciting. For a stadium for 50,000 people, that's all they got?" [From 4:01 - 4:35]

Cornette also noted that Waller did not come to the aid of Austin Theory as he was getting destroyed by Cody and Seth.

It will be interesting to see if this leads to a new storyline between the two friends on SmackDown.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

