"Still needs to be a bodyguard" - Former manager says Omos is not ready; urges WWE to let Bobby Lashley win (Exclusive)

Omos and Bobby Lashley's gargantuan WrestleMania clash is one of the few matches that has proven too difficult to predict leading up to WWE's two-night extravaganza.

A section of the fanbase believes WWE could give Omos a career-defining win over Lashley; however, Kenny Bolin questioned the proposed booking decision while dissecting the match during Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania Preview show.

The former OVW manager said that Omos was still not ready for a top singles spot in the WWE and added that the giant was not yet capable of putting on three-star matches.

While Bolin saw immense potential in Omos, he noted that AJ Styles' former bodyguard still needed more time to grasp the in-ring technicalities of wrestling.

"Well, it depends on how much of a wagon you're hooking to Omos, is my opinion on this. I see an awfully big man, an awfully impressive man, who, at this point of the game, still needs to be a bodyguard," stated Kenny Bolin. "But then again, if you orchestrate his matches right, you can get some use out of it. I don't know that he's ready to be going in there, putting on even a three-star match, let alone a five; I don't know if he's capable of putting on a two-star match. Poor Bobby. He's in a tough way because they probably want to elevate this guy soon; beating Bobby Lashley would give him a little credibility, beating a former world champion." [39:06 - 39:45]

Kenny Bolin was hopeful of seeing Bobby Lashley defeat Omos at WrestleMania, and the outspoken personality even took a shot at Commander Azeez while sharing his prediction for the match:

"Please, god, let Bobby come out of this thing victorious because this guy's (Omos) got ways to go, and the only thing worse than him is the other big guy that's been embarrassing on TV on a daily basis (Commander Azeez)," Bolin added. [40:22 - 40:35]

Will Omos beat Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 38?

The updated betting odds have given Omos a slight advantage over Bobby Lashley, and it shouldn't surprise anybody as the 7-foot-3 superstar has been pushed as a destroyer ever since his split from AJ Styles.

The company's higher-ups would ideally have high hopes from Omos, and a win against the 2-time WWE Champion will help legitimize his resume.

However, will Vince McMahon decide to hand Bobby Lashley a crushing loss at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All?" Who do you favor heading into WrestleMania 38? Omos or Lashley? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quote from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao