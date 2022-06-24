Former manager William Regal and another executive did not give WWE legend's son a tryout opportunity

Cody Hall, son of late Hall of Famer Scott Hall, recently shared his reaction to not receiving a tryout from WWE.

Former NXT General Manager William Regal often scouts for talent for the company. He is responsible for signing prominent superstars in the industry today like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe amongst others. Regal also served as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

Cody Hall is known for his tenure with NJPW where he was a member of the iconic faction The Bullet Club. The second-generation star has often cited the struggles of building up a reputation to the level of WWE veteran 'Razor Ramon.'

In a recent edition of ChrisVan Vliet's Insight Podcast, Cody Hall highlighted how he never got a tryout from WWE despite being a veteran's son. He recalled the advice his father gave him on pursuing a wrestling career in Japan. He added how he would often look for a manager from the industry to call him up for an opportunity in the big leagues. Unfortunately for him that never happened.

“No I have never had a try-out or a contact actually. I mean nobody has ever talked to me, so I am not sure what to think about it." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

The 31 year-old added that William Regal and Canyon Ceman would attend NJPW shows once a year to observe talent for future placements in WWE. Hall stated that despite his efforts to sell them his gimmicks, he was not successful.

"I remember being there for years and once a year William Regal and Canyon Ceman would come and watch the show. I remember looking out into the crowd and seeing two white faces and being like wow that’s them, they are watching tonight. After the show I would sell my gimmicks and I would see them go to the bathroom, they would be right in line as close as I am to my camera, and they just wouldn’t look at me or say anything, so I guess it wasn’t meant to be.” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Cody Hall on his father's advice to make it in the industry prior to William Regal's scout for talent

In the same interaction on the Insights Podcast, the former NJPW star highlighted his father's advice on focussing on independent promotions. He recalled Scott Hall's words of advice to him on going to Japan and his assumption on getting a call from WWE.

Earlier this year, the wrestling world was taken aback by William Regal's release from the company. The WWE veteran has been associated with the company for more than two decades. In March this year, William Regal debuted on AEW in a segment where he had to break up a brawl between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

