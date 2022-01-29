"Not known for being a nice guy" - Wrestling veteran on working with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley in OVW (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling manager Kenny Bolin has opened up about working with WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley in OVW.

The Beast Incarnate competed in the company's old developmental territory in the early 2000s prior to his main roster call-up. Lesnar was in the same class as former World Champions John Cena, Batista and Randy Orton. The Almighty joined OVW in 2004 and began using the moniker 'Blaster Lashley' before making the move to SmackDown the following year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Royal Rumble preview ahead of Saturday night's event, StarMaker Kenny Bolin stated that he enjoyed working with Bobby Lashley, another talent he managed. Bolin also worked with The Beast Incarnate during the WWE Champion's days in developmental.

"Brock and Bobby never worked together in OVW that I recall. Brock was long gone. Brock was long gone by then, he had actually become an MMA champion and a WWE Champion and had even tried out for the Minnesota Vikings during all that time. Bobby was one of the biggest class acts I've ever met. Bobby was one of the greatest class acts I have ever worked with, just one of the sweetest man ever. (...) Brock, not so much. Not known for being a nice guy. So obviously, I managed Bobby, worked with Brock a million times. Worked with Paul Heyman. He took [Jim] Cornette's voice when they fired Cornette," said Bolin. [24:29-25:51]

Kenny Bolin predicts that Bobby Lashley will defeat Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, two of the most dominant athletes in combat sports history, will collide at the Royal Rumble for the first time ever. That too for the coveted WWE Championship.

Even though Brock Lesnar has a lot of momentum going into the match, Lashley has all the credibility he needs to slay the beast.

Kenny Bolin said he's rooting for The All Mighty to dethrone The Beast at the Rumble.

"So I'm obviously gonna be rooting for Bobby. I don't know if the booking is gonna go that way or not. But my heart's with Bobby, he's a class act. He deserves everything they ever give him because he's just a hell of a good guy. He's just like me, good guy. He ain't got no heat with anyone," said Bolin. [27:15-27:29]

