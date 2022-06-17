"Sweat sister" - Former MMA star describes her relationship with Ronda Rousey

Former MMA fighter and current All Elite Wrestling star Marina Shafir looked back at her friendship with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, referring to her as "sweat sister."

Though she is currently with AEW, Shafir was once signed to WWE. She was signed to the company in 2018 and left in 2021 due to budget cuts. Apart from NXT, Marina also appeared on the main roster, fighting in several RAW Underground matches.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey has been dominating the Stamford-based company since 2018. Despite signing in the same year, she and Shafir never met on WWE TV as they worked on different brands.

The former MMA fighter recently praised the current SmackDown Women's Champion. During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, she said that being around Rousey always cheers her up, calling her a "sweat sister."

“[Rousey] is my sweat sister. We call each other ‘Electrons next door’ because, you know, we always find way back to each other…We have a real need to connect with each other because I think it just really, it just fills our cups. I just feel so much better after hanging out with her... I’m so overwhelmed and happy for her becoming a mom and it’s nice to share that with someone you’ve already had to lean on or are able to lean on throughout your life,” said Shafir. (H/T WrestlingInc)

For those unaware, Shafir and Rousey have been friends for years, both in and outside their workspace. The duo, alongside Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke, were known as the “Four Horsewomen of MMA" due to their dominance inside the Octagon.

What has Ronda Rousey been up to on WWE TV?

Since beating Charlotte Flair in an 'I Quit' match at WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey has been the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Since capturing the belt, she has wrestled the likes of Natalya, Shotzi, and Shayna Baszler and teamed up with newly-promoted NXT alumni Raquel Rodriguez.

She recently scored a victory in a non-title match against Shotzi on SmackDown. She also picked up back-to-back wins over Natalya at WWE Live shows this past weekend.

It will be interesting to see who will eventually dethrone Ronda and if we will ever see her and Shafir reunite in the ring. You can read more about The Baddest Woman on the Planet by clicking here.

