"It will be a great show" - Former MMA star names Ronda Rousey as her dream opponent in WWE

Former MMA star Valerie Loureda names Ronda Rousey as her dream opponent in WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has dominated the Mixed Martial Arts and Sports Entertainment worlds respectively. Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE and won the Royal Rumble match. She has held the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships in the past.

The Rowdy One defeated Natalya at Money in the Bank but lost her title to Liv Morgan during the latter's cash-in. Speaking to TMZ, Loureda, who recently signed with WWE, revealed that Rousey is her dream opponent:

“She tweeted the other day ‘Who’s next?’ and before I even found out I was getting a contract with WWE, I tweeted back, ‘me,'” - Loureda revealed. “That’s the goal I have one day. We’re both MMA fighters and it will be a great show. I can promise you that,” - she declared. [H/T - TMZ]

Valerie Loureda @valerielouredaa I am honored to become the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with the WWE. I come from a family of immigrants, now it’s my time to represent our Latin culture, I was destined for this. Thank you for this opportunity @WWE @WWE NXT I will make you proud. AZUCAR! #305 I am honored to become the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with the WWE. I come from a family of immigrants, now it’s my time to represent our Latin culture, I was destined for this. Thank you for this opportunity @WWE @WWENXT I will make you proud. AZUCAR! #305 https://t.co/sQ351nuxR8

It will be interesting to see if Loureda gets a chance in the future to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet. She recently signed with WWE and will report to the performance center in July.

Valerie Loureda says Ronda Rousey was her inspiration in MMA

It is common for MMA stars to transition into professional wrestling. Several stars over the years, including Riddle, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Bazler, and more, who have jumped from UFC to WWE.

Valerie Loureda recently made her jump into Sports Entertainment by signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, she recalled how The Rowdy One became an inspiration for her to pursue a career in Mixed Martial Arts:

“I never watched MMA before in my life, and just so happens, Ronda was fighting. And I saw a beautiful woman fighting in a cage, representing a traditional martial art, Judo, that she had done her whole life. I looked at my sister and I got goosebumps. I said, ‘Nana, if she’s doing that, I can do it too,’ and that’s really what gave me all that fire and passion inside of me to begin my martial arts journey,” Loureda shared." [H/T - TMZ]

It will be interesting to see two MMA stars duke it out inside a squared circle. Currently, Loureda has only just signed with WWE so it is expected that she will go to NXT. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey is set to appear on SmackDown for the first time after losing her title.

