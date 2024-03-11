Former NJPW star Yutaka Yoshie tragically dies hours after competing in a match

Yutaka Yoshie has tragically passed away at the age of 50, leaving a sombre note in the world of professional wrestling.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champion made a significant mark in Japanese professional wrestling throughout his career, actively competing in top promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Pro Wrestling Noah, and All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW).

He recently competed in a tag team match at the AJPW Dream Power Series event. Following the bout, Yoshie's health took a downturn, prompting his immediate transfer to the nearest hospital. Sadly, it was at the hospital that he passed away, as confirmed by the official AJPW notice.

"Yutaka Yoshie, who was participating in the Takasaki tournament held today, passed away on March 10, 2024. After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the game, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home. We would like to remember Yutaka Yoshie's achievements during his lifetime and pray for his soul to rest in peace. All Japan Pro Wrestling."

Yoshie, a formidable competitor and presence in the Japanese pro wrestling scene, leaves a void that will undoubtedly be felt and missed by many.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Yoshie's fans, friends, and family.

