Former NXT Champion attacks Riddle on Miz TV

Former NXT Champion Ciampa attacked Riddle on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The King of Bros was this week's guest on the special season premiere edition of Miz TV, with the A-Lister and his wife Maryse celebrating the new season of their reality TV series Miz and Mrs.

The two-time Grand Slam Champion berated the former RAW Tag Team Champion after he wished his partner Randy Orton a speedy recovery. The Miz was insistent that Orton's career was over. Riddle also called The A-Lister "tiny balls" and challenged him to an impromptu match.

When the former UFC star began taking his jacket to compete, The A-Lister stated that he wouldn't be competing as he was wearing a suit. It was then that former NXT Champion Ciampa emerged, kneeing the former tag team champion in the back of his head and leaving.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Miz, ever an opportunist, took advantage of this and accepted the match he had had initially refused. However, the King of Bros was still able to defeat him.

It will be interesting to see if Riddle will try and exact revenge on Ciampa in the near future. You can read more about him by clicking here.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far