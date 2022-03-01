Former NXT Champion debuts new theme, picks up win over Robert Roode

Robert Roode wrestled on the last episode of RAW in February. He faced a fellow former NXT Champion and lost to him in the process. Not only this, but the former NXT Champion in question also got a new theme song.

Dolph Ziggler is on the verge of gaining an NXT Title shot over current champion Bron Breakker. He has been jumping in and out of NXT 2.0, and recently picked up a win over Tommaso Ciampa thanks to the help of Robert Roode.

Ciampa appeared on this week's RAW, but with a new theme song. After losing to Ziggler on NXT 2.0, he got a measure of revenge as he picked up a big win over Roode on the red brand.

However, after the match, the two-time NXT Champion was assaulted by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The Showoff would go on to make a statement of intention regarding NXT 2.0.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler will return to NXT 2.0 this week

There isn't much of a break between the episodes, and Dolph Ziggler announced that both he and Roode will appear on NXT 2.0 again this week. A challenge has been laid out and the two-time tag team champions will face Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker in a tag team match.

It will have direct title implications. After Breakker finished his feud with Escobar Santos, The Showoff appears to be next in line. It should be an interesting match, but the role of Ziggler and Roode will ultimately be to elevate the young NXT Champion - who many believe is the future of WWE.

But The Dirty Dawgs could severely affect his momentum. Will they pick up a massive win on NXT 2.0?

Edited by Kaushik Das