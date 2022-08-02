"Enjoy your last week" - Former NXT champion issues a warning to Bobby Lashley 

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Ciampa issued a warning to Bobby Lashley ahead of their title match.

The Almighty has had a successful year so far. Bobby Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania38 and won the United States Championship for the third time. He successfully defeated Theory at SummerSlam in under five minutes.

Ciampa made his main roster debut and is aligned with The Miz. He defeated AJ Styles and is set to face Lashley for the United States Championship. Speaking on RAW Talk, the challenger issued a warning to the champion ahead of the clash:

“‘I am the greatest sports entertainer of all time. I am The Blackheart, and the fact of the matter is nobody makes a title more prestigious than the man you are looking at before you. Bobby Lashley, enjoy your last week because as of next Monday, you are looking at your new United States Champion.” [H/T - 411Mania]

The Miz assisted Ciampa to defeat AJ Styles, which gave him an opportunity to face Lashley for the title. It will be interesting to see if The Almighty can overcome Ciampa with The Miz at ring side.

Ciampa talks about the opportunity earned against Bobby Lashley

Ever since his arrival on the main roster, Ciampa has been involved in various singles matches. He recently teamed up with The Miz when the A-Lister had a feud with Logan Paul.

Ciampa earned his opportunity last night. The night started with Ciampa defeating Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable to qualify. He later defeated AJ Styles with the help of The Miz to become the number one contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. Speaking on RAW Talk, Ciampa spoke about him earning his opportunity against The Almighty:

“Earned. Earned. Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, AJ Styles. I win. I win! I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. All I need is an opportunity, and my opportunity comes next week.”

This is Ciampa's first title opportunity on the main roster since his official move from NXT. He successfully punched his ticket for a match against Lashley for the title next week. It will be interesting to see if Ciamap walks out of the show with the title.

Do you think Ciampa will become the next United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far