Former NXT Champion wanted to drop the title to Kyle O'Reilly

Recently released WWE Superstar and two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross feels it would have been the best-case scenario if he had dropped the title to Kyle O'Reilly.

Both superstars have now left WWE with Kross getting released and O'Reilly choosing not to sign a new contract. The pair both had incredibly successful runs on the developmental brand. Kross captured the NXT Championship and O'Reilly won the NXT Tag Team Championship with The Undisputed Era.

Alongside his manager and partner Scarlett Bordeaux, Kross spoke to Highspot's Wrestling Network about how he felt it would be best for the story if O'Reilly beat him for the championship.

"We [Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux] were always talking about — it’s not up to us but like ideally, if we wanted to lose the belt to anyone, we actually were hoping it was gonna be Kyle O’Reilly because it would have complemented his story arc,'' said Kross (H/T POST Wrestling)

Kross continued by stating that he would've put O'Reilly over to pass off the momentum he had from his undefeated streak.

''We just would’ve been cool [with that happening]. They had me undefeated for, you know, over a year and to put him over clean to pass off all the momentum I think would have been the best-case scenario in our opinion," continued Kross (H/T POST Wrestling)

With Kyle O'Reilly proving to be more than capable as a singles wrestler before he arrived in WWE as well as his time post-Undisputed Era, it is no surprise that Kross saw the potential in dropping the title to the former Tag Team Champion.

Kross and O'Reilly never faced off one on one in NXT

The two former WWE Superstars never got to face off in a singles match during their stint in Vince McMahon's company.

However, they delivered a classic at Takeover: In Your House, in a Fatal 5 Way match alongside Pete Dunne, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano.

Despite O'Reilly never winning the biggest prize that NXT has to offer, his in ring talent was clear for all to see.

Edited by Brandon Nell

