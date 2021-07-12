Former NXT Champion shares 16-year old throwback photo with The Undertaker

Back in 2005, Tommaso Ciampa and The Undertaker shared a ring when the former portrayed the role of Muhammad Hassan's lawyer, Thomas Whitney. Ciampa's one-off appearance in the WWE at the time ended when The Phenom hit him with a Chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver.

In 2005, The Undertaker was in the midst of a personal feud with Muhammad Hassan. In an episode of WWE SmackDown, Ciampa, playing the role of Hassan's lawyer, made his way to the ring and addressed the WWE Universe. In his statement, Ciampa said that Hassan had decided to take a leave of absence for a week from the show because of the hostility of the crowd the previous week.

While reading Hassan's statement, Ciampa also said that his client wouldn't be appearing on WWE SmackDown until he beat The Undertaker at The Great American Bash. The Deadman didn't like the idea of Hassan's absence one bit and decided to show up and send him a message. The Undertaker interrupted Ciampa and laid him down with his signature moves.

The Undertaker went on to beat Muhammad Hassan in a No. 1 Contender's Match at The Great American Bash. After the match, The Deadman sent Hassan through an open stage ramp onto a concrete floor, writing him out of storylines. The Great American Bash marked the final appearance of Muhammad Hassan and he was released from his contract later that year.

Tommaso Ciampa on his segment with The Undertaker

When Tommaso Ciampa shared the ring with The Undertaker back in 2005, he was only 20 years old and admitted to not completely realizing the situation he was in. In an interview, he said,

At the time, I 100% did not realize what I was doing. Like now, I mean - if somebody told me tomorrow, 'Hey you're going to go and do a thing with The Undertaker' - the scope and the magnitude of it would be weighing on my shoulders. I would understand what type of opportunity it was."

