"He is one of the best that I’ve ever been in the ring with" - Former NXT Champion shares his thoughts on Finn Balor

Finn Balor is one of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE and among members of the WWE Universe. He is also considered by many to be one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time. Former NXT Champion Adam Cole also agrees with this sentiment.

Adam Cole recently faced off against Finn Balor for the NXT Championship in what was a losing effort. Cole would be distracted by the return of his former friend Kyle O'Reilly which allowed The Prince to take advantage and deliver the finishing blow.

Prior to this match, Cole sat down with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports to discuss his opponent. When asked to share his thoughts, Adam Cole revealed that Finn Balor is one of the best he has ever had the chance to wrestle. He even commented on how impressive it is to see the talent, skill and passion that Balor has.

"Finn Balor is not only one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time, he is one of the best that I’ve ever been in the ring with. I first stepped into the ring with Finn Balor, actually, in one of his farewell matches to actually come to NXT. I was the guy he faced off with. We wrestled each other in England, and I knew how good he was then. Now to see the talent and the skill and the passion that he has for this job really come into its own and increase by tenfold has been impressive. So I will never, ever argue how good Finn Balor is. He absolutely is one of the best I’ve ever wrestled."

Adam Cole would love to someday be NXT Champion again. However, he must now pay attention to his former friend and teammate Kyle O'Reilly.

What is next for NXT Champion Finn Balor?

Finn Balor versus Adam Cole is a highly anticipated matchup. However, fans will have to wait before they can see the next edition of that match. Now, Karrion Kross is in The Prince's path, and he wants the NXT Championship back.

Kross was originally forced to relinquish the title back in August of 2020. The Herald of Doomsday recently confronted Balor after The Prince's match against Adam Cole. Fans can expect the two to clash at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

